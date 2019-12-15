Firdous lashes out at PPP over ‘poor governance’ in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the ideology of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had expired as the poor masses in Sindh were dying of poverty and malnutrition.

She was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Hafizabad Press Club’s newly-elected office-bearers on Sunday.

In her response to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks in his party’s convention at Quetta, she said the deposed corrupt political leadership was making false narrative to mislead the nation.

“They only feel the pain of poor masses when they are not in power. Public to them means their dear ones and close aides. But, the real problem and matter for concern is the looted money they have plundered from this country,” she added.

Firdous said a politically immature party leader (Bilawal) was elaborating on the political philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Quetta, claiming himself as Bhutto’s successor and son of Benazir Bhutto.

“He should realize that Larkana the city of late Zulfikar Bhutto has failed to provide medical relief to dog bite victims and the people of Thar is dying due to poor nutrition. If the Bhutto’s ideology was alive then the plunderers of public money would have been behind the bars,” she added.

She lambasted Bilawal for criticizing the government and said the chief minister Sindh was the real puppet head of the provincial government. Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in meritocracy whereas the Sindh government leadership was totally controlled by the PPP top brass, the SAPM added.

“Bilawal should know that umpire whom you refer to in your speech is the people who rejected your leadership in Larkana polls. PPP chairman will have to remain in anxiety for the next four years,” she said.

The special assistant said masses would reelect Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto, she said that the PPP has been limited to a few districts of Sindh. You buried the ideology of Bhutto and revived the dogma of corruption which lead to the debacle of PPP in the entire country.”

Karachi during the past two decades’ rule of PPP had turned into Mohenjo Daro and dumping site due to poor administration, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said people had seen a family flying abroad after getting bail from the court. Along with Nawaz Sharif, facilitator Shehbaz Sharif had also left the country ignoring his basic role of an Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, she added.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s claim of committing corruption of not even a penny, she said, “Yes, he is right. He has not embezzled a penny but billions of rupees and used the looted money to buy palaces for his children.”

She said the Sharif family would have to face the law as the country would fall into a crisis if a former prime minister and chief minister evaded the law.

Firdous said the government knew the problems being faced by masses and was taking steps to overcome them.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan had two options either to let the country become bankrupt or shift some burden to masses to revive the economic structure.

Dr Firdous Ashiq hoped that the inflation and economic crisis would come to an end in the near future as the government was working hard to provide relief to the downtrodden segment of the society.

She said realizing the problems faced by the farmers, the prime minister had increased the rates of wheat by Rs 365 per 40-kilogramme besides taking steps to ensure the availability of fertilizer and seed at low cost.

For the first time, the incumbent government had included the agriculture sector in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was earlier confined to mere roads and infrastructure.

She said the national development was impossible without bringing the agricultural revolution as around 70 percent people of the country were linked with the sector.

“We are going to strengthen the small farmers through easy loans. Moreover, we are also working to provide health cards to the journalist community under the Ehsaas programme,” she added.

The SAPM also announced a grant of Rs 1 million for the development of the Hafizabad Press Club.