PTI govt deprived Balochistan of CPEC benefits, claims Bilawal

–PPP chief says ‘selected’ govt want to roll back 18th Amendment

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government continued with the age-old discrimination against the people of Balochistan by charting out a new route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would strip the province of its share in benefits to come from the project.

While addressing a party workers’ convention in Quetta, the PPP chairman claimed that CPEC was the brainchild of his father [then president Asif Ali Zardari] and added that his party regretted how the project had deviated from what it had originally intended to do for Balochistan.

“We brought revolutionary programmes such as CPEC for you. Former president Zardari’s vision was for the route, to begin with the most backward areas of Pakistan, namely ex-FATA and Balochistan; however, I regret to say that the route was altered to give most of its fruit to Punjab and Sindh,” he said.

“We want the people of Balochistan to benefit from CPEC but this incompetent, unqualified puppet government has deprived you of the benefits. Only PPP is capable and it is the only party to have ever strived to deliver the benefits of a project to the residents of the area it is launched in,” he added.

Speaking about Balochistan’s resource-rich land, the PPP chairman claimed that only PPP is capable of ensuring that due share is given “to the owners of the resources, the people of Balochistan” and further added that it is “evident that the power is being stolen from the people and handed over to the selected and the selectors”.

The PPP chairman vowed that his party will not accept injustices served to the common man as real power stems from no one but the masses. “The PPP will show the whole world that people are the real source of power and that we reject selected governments,” he added.

Bilawal also said that his father had stood tall in the face of pressure for six months that he spent in jail whereas his aunt Faryal Talpur was also unjustly sent to Adiala Jail, alleging that the two siblings were deprived of medical facilities.

He further alleged that the federal government was “attacking” the PPP government in Sindh and further claimed that the 18th constitutional amendment was under attack in the country by the “selected” government.

He said that trial of Sindh’s cases is being conducted in Rawalpindi as the rulers think they can silence their voice through injustice but the PPP will come out victorious with the public’s support.

“We will make a people’s government with the support of the general public,” he said.

Concluding his address at the rally, Bilawal announced that the party will observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.