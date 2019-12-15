China-led media body to promote in-depth communication

ISLAMABAD: Media organisations from 12 countries, including Pakistan and China, agreed on a joint initiative on Media Cooperation between international cities to promote in-depth communication and mutual cooperation at the 2019 Beijing International Media Forum and Tour held in the Chinse capital from December 9-13.

The forum was held under the theme of “Connectivity, Mutual Learning, and Win-Win Cooperation” and played host to over 150 journalists, including 14 senior executives representing media organizations from 12 countries, including Brazil, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, Japan, Laos, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The event was co-hosted by the All-China Journalists Association, China Public Diplomacy Association, Beijing Municipal Information Office and Beijing Media Network.

Delegates were first taken to a four-day tour of the Chinese capital and were shown places such as the Shougang Park, BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Company, and Beijing Rail Transit Command Center.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Du Feijin, head of the Publicity Department of the Beijing Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that the forum served as a platform dedicated to promoting lasting friendship among international cities.

“Media is encouraged to be the disseminator of friendly exchanges by international cities and a promoter of win-win cooperation,” he said.

Du said that he was positive that media from Beijing and the other cities will work to strengthen cooperation and exchanges. He also emphasized that media will focus on building, sharing, and creating a better future for cities, as well as promoting the building of a community with a “shared future for mankind.”

Participants agreed that Beijing International Media Forum is a constructive platform for more in-depth exchange and greater understanding. In the opening ceremony, Beijing Media Network signed cooperation agreements with the Ethiopian news agency, Nepal National News Agency (RSS), and Aydinlik news agency from Turkey to establish long-term cooperative partnerships.

The event consisted of one main forum and two sub-forums. With the topic “Connectivity, Mutual Learning and Win-Win Cooperation”, representatives from six domestic and international media organisations and a media expert made speeches in the main forum.

The topics of the sub-forums were “Media Cooperation and International Communication against the backdrop of Globalization” and “Technology Transformation and Media Trends”. Media experts and representatives from the Chinese and foreign media made speeches on these two topics.

During their visit to the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, delegates were briefed about Beijing’s past, present, and future. They were also introduced to the city’s overall planning scheme as well as the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The delegation learnt the profound history and development achievements of Beijing.

On the third floor of the exhibition hall, with the technical demonstration of sound and light, delegates were able to see all of Beijing’s landmark buildings in the urban planning model; which gave them a bird’s eye view of city.

Delegates were told that by 2050, Beijing will cement its position as a world-class, harmonious and liveable capital. Meanwhile, the Beijing-Tianjin Hebei region will achieve high-level coordinated development as well.

Later, the delegates visited the China Railway Museum where they learnt about the development history of the Chinese railway. Using a large number of vivid pictures, dioramas, and train models, the museum fully demonstrated the rapid development of the railway in China. Delegates were also shown historical photos of Chinese trains dating back to the republican era.

In the museum, one of the most attractive exhibits was the simulated high-speed railway cab. Guests were able to act virtually as high-speed railway drivers, driving lightning fast trains on the Beijing-Tianjin railway.

The delegates lauded Chinese technical innovations in rail travel and appreciated China’s desire to export this technology to other parts of the world.

In the afternoon, they visited Beijing Rail Transit Command Centre to understand the role it plays in controlling Beijing’s rail transit system. The dispatch and command centre covers an area of 2,600 square meters and has installed 13 giant display screens projecting operations of over 20 lines of the Beijing subway in real time. Moving light spots on the screen represent the running trains, and scrolling data on the large screen show the operation status. According to onsite staff, Beijing is now the world’s longest urban rail transit network.

Opendra Sharma from National News Agency of Nepal said that through this visit, he had gained a profound understanding of the history and development of Beijing.

“The visit was really wonderful. I was deeply impressed by China’s history, culture, development achievements and hospitality.”

Brazilian reporter Cristiano Dias Vieira said that through the visit, he came to know not only what Beijing looks like, but also what it will become tomorrow.

“I am impressed that Beijing’ metro network has grown to such a large scale within just 50 years. Beijing’s urban planning is a good example for China, Brazil and for the whole world to learn from. Brazil and China can communicate and cooperate in many ways, and there can be a better future between the two countries,” he concluded.