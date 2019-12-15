Balochistan’s Mengal wants DG Khan, Rajanpur back

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Sunday demanded the inclusion of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur into Balochistan, saying they were part of the province at the time of partition.

Addressing a gathering held at Kalama Chowk of Taunsa tehsil in honour of the martyrs of Koh-e-Sulaiman, the BNP- chief said that Balochistan had the lowest population in the entire country despite having an area of 43 per cent of Pakistan. “Both these regions should be included in Balochistan to balance the population,” he said.

He said that the government was launching mega projects such as metro trains under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but no welfare projects were being introduced in Balochistan despite its significance in CPEC.

He also accused the government of “selling” the entire country, including Balochistan under CPEC.

Mengal said that the only reason for his support for the government was the implementation of his six-point agenda. “I am not supporting them in greed for any post,” he said, adding that he was striving for the rights of his people within the framework of the Constitution.

“In the past, those who demanded their rights were termed traitors,” he said, adding that it was not just a coincidence that every ruler apologised for mistreatment of Balochistan.

The BNP-chief also demanded of the Punjab chief minister to conduct an inquiry into the killing of two persons in Dera Ghazi Khan two months back in police encounter.

Speaking about the women abducted from Awaran, Mengal said that they were only released after he protested over the incident.