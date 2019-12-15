Anti-polio drive to begin in Sindh, Punjab and KP from Monday

Seven-day anti-polio drive will begin in Sindh from Monday.

During the campaign, more than two point three million children in Karachi and nine million children in other parts of the province, under the age of five years, would be administered polio vaccine.

In this connection, all-out efforts are being ensured for smooth running of the campaign.

Punjab

Five-day anti-polio drive will begin in all districts of Punjab from Monday.

More than 19 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine while 48000 teams have been constituted to achieve full target.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned the responsibilities to provincial ministers at divisional level for the success of anti-polio campaign.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, a three-day anti-polio campaign also kicks off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday (Dec 15).

More than six point seven million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

About twenty-three thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to administer the drops.

Similarly, polio teams will also be available at bus stops, Afghan refugees’ camps, railway stations and other public places for this purpose.

Strict security measures have been taken for the polio teams.