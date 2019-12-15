Anti-polio drive in Punjab, KP, Sindh on Monday

An anti-polio drive in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will kick off on Monday in a bid to curb rising cases across the country.

Poliovirus, which was at the brink of eradication in Pakistan, has surfaced again, with at least 100 cases– that excludes vaccine-derived cases– being reported across the country. KP leads the tally with over 50 cases.

PUNJAB:

A five-day anti-polio drive will begin in all districts of Punjab from Monday.

More than 19 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine while 48,000 teams have been constituted to achieve full target.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned the responsibilities to provincial ministers at divisional level for the success of the anti-polio campaign.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Meanwhile, a three-day anti-polio campaign will kick start on Monday with an aim to vaccinate at least six million kids. About 23,000 teams have been constituted for the purpose that will visit door-to-door to administer the vaccine.

Similarly, polio teams will also be available at bus stops, Afghan refugees’ camps, railway stations and other public places for this purpose. Strict security measures have been taken for the polio teams.

SINDH:

During the campaign, more than two point three million children in Karachi and nine million children in other parts of the province, under the age of five years, would be administered polio vaccine. In this connection, all-out efforts are being ensured for smooth running of the campaign.