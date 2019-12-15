Another polio case emerges in Punjab, tally up to 101

LAHORE: Another polio case was reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the tally of polio cases across the country to 101 this year.

According to the Health Ministry, the case was reported from Muzaffargarh city of the province.

According to the authorities concerned, a 7-month-old baby boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease. It may be noted here that the minor’s parents had deprived him of vaccination against the virus.

This is the sixth polio case which has been reported from Punjab province during the ongoing year.

Earlier on Saturday, two polio cases were reported in Mirpur Khas district of Sindh.

The Sindh Emergency Operation Centre (EMOC) for Polio spokesperson had informed that both the affected children were boys whereas the parent’s of one of the boy’s, a 36-month-old, claimed that they had administered him seven doses of polio vaccine during campaigns whereas health officials of the area, on the basis of the child’s immunisation card, confirmed only two routine immunisation doses.

Similarly, the parent’s of the other child also denied any negligence in the administration of polio drops to their child, however, the investigation as to how many doses he actually received is underway.