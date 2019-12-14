FO spokesperson loses portfolio in major diplomatic reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: In the second round of reshuffle of the country’s senior diplomatic team, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved postings and transfers of around two dozen officers.

New ambassadors, ministers and consul generals have been posted in Iran, Russia, Germany, Italy, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, South Korea, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Argentina, Romania, and other destinations.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammed Faisal has been posted as Ambassador to Germany while Ayesha Farooq, Consul General in Huston, is likely to be appointed as Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Iran, Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi has been posted who was serving as Ambassador in South Korea. Shafqat Ali Khan, currently serving as Ambassador in Poland, has been posted in Russia. Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, currently serving in Germany, has been transferred and posted in Italy. In Greece, Additional Secretary Mohammad Naeem Khan has been posted as Ambassador. Malik Mohammad Farooq, DG Europe-II has been posted as Ambassador in Poland.

Dr Ali Ahmed Arain, Additional Secretary Africa, has been posted as Ambassador in Senegal. Dr Zafar Iqbal, DG Human Resource and Career Planning, has been posted as Ambassador in Romania.

Ms Mariam Madiha Aftab, Minister Parep in Berlin, has been posted in Bulgaria as Ambassador.

In South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Minister Parep Beijing, has been posted as Ambassador. Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Minister Parep Ankara, has been posted in Uzbekistan as Ambassador. In Turkmenistan, Irfan Ahmed, Minister Parep Stockholm, has been transferred and posted as Ambassador.

Dr Mohammad Khalid Ejaz, Minister Pahip Canberra, has been posted to Argentina as Ambassador. Ahmed Farooq, DG Counterterrorism, has been transferred and posted as Ambassador in Denmark. Dr Saeed Khan Mohmand, Ambassador at in Azerbaijan (Baku), has been given six months extension.

Maj-General (R) Umar Farooq Burki, has been posted as Ambassador to Jorden. Vice Admiral (R) Ather Mukhtar has been posted Ambassador in the Maldives. Major (R) Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan has been posted Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan. He is amongst a few political appointees made by the prime minister and is one of the senior-most members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He has served as Secretary Finance in the party. He is the nephew of late diplomat Nasim Anwar Baig.

Mr Zahid Hussain, Minister Parep Budapest, has been posted Consul General in Frankfurt. Samina Mehtab, DG EAP, has been posted as Consul General in Chengdu, China. Mohammad Tariq Khan Wazir, Minister Pahic Canberra, has been transferred and posted as Consul General in Manchester, United Kingdom.