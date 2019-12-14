Abu Dhabi crown prince, Bajwa discuss ways to enhance Pak-UAE cooperation

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

According to the UAE embassy in Pakistan’s official Twitter account, the army chief was received by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE embassy’s account tweeted: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the #UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the #Pakistani Army, and discusses with him the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.”