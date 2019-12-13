Zardari reaches Karachi for medical treatment

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reached Karachi from Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

Zardari arrived on a special airplane designated specifically for Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP leader was discharged from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds.

He was shifted to Zardari House on Thursday evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and senior PPP leaders.

The former president will be admitted to Ziauddin hospital in Clifton where a six-member medical team will look after his treatment.

The PPP stalwart has been suffering from ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen. He also has severe pain in L5-S1 vertebra of the spinal cord.