US envoy lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday lauded the role played by Pakistan to establish an enduring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Khalilzad visited the Foreign Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest including the Afghan peace process were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said: “Pakistan firmly believes that the Afghanistan issue cannot be resolved through force. The only solution is table talks.”

Pinning hope for the revival of the US-Taliban peace talks, the foreign minister said that regional peace is linked with a stable Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he continued.

The visiting US envoy apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation-level talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Earlier on December 6, Foreign Minister Qureshi had reiterated assurance that Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to US Ambassador in Pakistan Paul Jones in Islamabad, he had said the progress and development of the entire region directly hinges upon the peace in the neighboring country.