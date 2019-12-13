‘Those wearing uniform have to obey law,’ says daring Firdous  

ISLAMABAD – In a statement that might singlehandedly alter the political course for the country heading into the new decade, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked ‘those wearing uniform’ to ‘obey law’.

In the historic tweet sent out at 3:33 PM on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019, the Prime Minister’s aide said that “those wearing uniform have to obey the law” with the tweet also reiterating that “lawlessness is not acceptable at any cost”.

This direct verbal attack on behalf of the civilian government is the first such instance of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) upholding rule of law reiterating that no one is above it.

Analysts feel that this is the first major sign of friction within the power corridors, with many believing that a conflict was inevitable amidst the tug of war going on behind the scenes.

Observers further note that the choice of Firdous Ashiq Awan to send down a resounding message to those in uniform is symbolic as well given the circumstances that led to her appointment in the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

At press time, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister tweeted a disclaimer that her tweet from Wednesday applied only to those wearing the ‘uniform of law’, which this scribe had failed to read properly.