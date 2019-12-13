‘PPP supporter’ throws eggs at bogie carrying Sheikh Rasheed

A man threw an egg at the bogie carrying Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in Sargodha on Friday.

A video doing the rounds on the internet shows the protester chanting angry slogans against the federal minister as policemen try to subdue him.

The protester chants “Sheikh Rasheed Murdabad” and “Sheikh Rasheed Haye Haye” before police officers drag him away from the bogie of the federal minister but not before he pelts three to four eggs on it.

The man who threw eggs at the bogie can be heard shouting a “Jiye Bhutto” slogan as police take him away.

Rasheed visited the Sargodha Railway Station where he addressed Awami Muslim League (AML) supporters. The federal minister announced a Rs15 million grant for the renovation and construction of the railway station.