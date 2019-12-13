PM’s nephew Barrister Hassaan Niazi yet to be arrested

LAHORE: The police raided the house of Barrister Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer and nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday afternoon, however he was not there.

Footage went viral of Hassaan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

At least five patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed during the protest.

Hassaan is the son of Hafeezullah Niazi. He wasn’t named in the FIR registered against over 200 lawyers on Thursday.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said on Thursday that PM Khan believes in rule of law and not even his nephew is above the law. She told reporters in Islamabad that, “His nephew or anyone else whoever is wanted by the law… the law will follow him.”

In a follow up Twitter post, Hassaan said he felt ashamed of himself after social media users posted a video of him accompanying the mob. He claimed that his support was limited to initiation of legal action against the doctors but videos that went viral on social media showed him actively participating in the protest.

“I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, eight lawyers involved in the attack were remanded into police custody for three days.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case. The Shadman police asked for 15-day physical remand but the special court granted them remand till December 16.

More raids are being conducted to arrest the lawyers involved in the attack, the police told the court.