PM Imran congratulates UK’s Johnson on resounding victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday joined other world leaders in congratulating Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson for his resounding victory in the United Kingdom’s general elections.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he “look(s) forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation” between Pakistan and the UK.

Prime Minister Imran and UK Premier Johnson have enjoyed a friendly relationship since before they were elected into office.

Johnson won an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament after an exit poll showed the Conservatives on course to win a landslide 368 seats — the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

A landslide Conservative win marks the ultimate failure of opponents of Britain’s departure from the European Union who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

For Johnson, whose 20-week tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union, victory in Thursday’s contest was vindication.

Other world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Charles Michel, also extended congratulations to Johnson.