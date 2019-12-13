Legal fraternity on nationwide strike, demands release of detained lawyers

LAHORE: Legal fraternity across the country is boycotting court proceedings today to protest against the booking of lawyers who were arrested for their involvement in the rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday.

The legal bodies, who called the strike today, are demanding the “immediate release” of those arrested.

The strike is being observed in response to a strike called by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). According to a notification issued by the PBC on Thursday, the protest was “against partial and biased conduct of the local police and the administration of Lahore against the lawyers as well as action taken by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the IHC Bar Association’s secretary-general.”

The lawyers’ joint action committee formed on the matter said that lawyers will not appear in courts today. They claimed that the arrested lawyers were tortured by police and demanded their immediate release.

Various local bar associations have also given strike calls today.

On Wednesday, at least three patients lost their lives and several others were injured after a mob of disgruntled lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ransacked the hospital wards and operation theatres and tortured the staff and visitors.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) had claimed that at least 12 patients had died during the violent clashes.

The protest was staged apparently on a mission to avenge a group of lawyers, who had been beaten up at the PIC a few weeks ago, soon after some video clips went viral on social media.

In the aftermath of the attack, police arrested 81 protesters. On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent over 46 of them on judicial remand while turning down a police request for their physical remand to investigate char­ges of attacking the PIC.

Two separate FIRs were lodged at the nearby Shadman police station against some 200-250 lawyers which included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

In a statement, PBC Vice-Chairman Amjad Shah regretted that the local administration had arrested a large number of advocates, claiming that even those who were not present at the site of the incident were also detained, in addition to registering FIRs against them.

Reportedly, representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association are expected to address a press conference shortly.

ISLAMABAD

Strict security arrangements have been made around the IHC where all cases included in the cause list were called but lawyers were not present for the proceedings, resulting in the adjournment of hearings.

In addition to the protest, the IHC Bar Association has also decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony for new judges, which also include the first woman, Lubna Saleem Pervaiz, to ever serve as an IHC judge.

PUNJAB

In Punjab, Rangers were deployed outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) where a boycott is also being held by lawyers. During the protest, some lawyers chanted slogans against doctors and media.

BALOCHISTAN

Lawyers across Balochistan are boycotting courts today as a result of a strike call by the Balochistan Bar Council and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Bar Association, in addition to the PBC.

SINDH

Judicial activities at the Sindh High Court, the city court in Karachi and other local courts are being boycotted as the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi Bar Association and Malir Bar Association have supported the PBC’s call for the protest.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

The KP Bar Council is also staging a strike for the fifth consecutive day.

In Peshawar, the lawyers were protesting against the anti-narcotics law and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2019, for three days. Yesterday, they were protesting against the murder of a local PML-N leader in Swat, Advocate Feroz Shah.