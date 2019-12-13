Humbled to be given second chance to target remaining marginalised communities: Chohan

LAHORE – With characteristic humility and modesty, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan expressed his gratitude to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for reappointing him as the provincial information minister last week.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, 10 days after his reappointment, Chohan said that he is considering the development as a second coming, where he will look to complete the unfinished tasks from his previous tenure.

“I think my efforts to marginalise journalists, women and of course Hindus gained more prominence than other similar efforts. Because, of course, there is genuine contempt and hatred in my heart for many other groups as well,” Chohan said.

“I am going to use this opportunity to target the remaining marginalised communities that I missed out on – at least publically. I am just humbled that the Chief Minister of Punjab has given me another opportunity to do things that I really enjoy doing,” he added.

Chohan, who was briefly marginalised himself during the violence that erupted in Lahore on Wednesday, said the lawyers involved in the incident are lower down in the pecking order for his tasks.

“I think there are more vulnerable groups that I can personally target before the lawyers,” he maintained.