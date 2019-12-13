Hospitals on high alert after lawyers’ body announces nationwide strike

Hospitals are literally on high-alert after the lawyers’ Joint Action Committee has announced a countrywide boycott of courts for some days.

The committee, which includes representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar and Lahore High Court Bar, was formed on emergency basis to devise the next course of action, post the escalating rift with doctors in Lahore.

“They aren’t going to be attending the courts, so it means they will be free to do whatever,” said Dr Shakeel Hassan, MS of Mayo Hospital, Lahore. “We need to take precautions for all eventualities.”

“Ordinarily, hospitals are on high alert to take care of the casualties that might result from the hostilities in these situations,” said Punjab health secretary Saleema Cheema. “But this is one of the few instances where the hospitals themselves are going to be yielding the casualties.”

“Across Punjab and, indeed, the rest of the country, hospitals would hopefully be in a better position to deal with the problem since there will be no lost time in transporting the injured to the hospital in ambulances,” she said, hopefully.

“This is not like last year when the nation’s tyre shops were on high alert after the lawyers called a strike after one of them thought he hadn’t gotten a good deal from Madni Tyre Centre, Board Chowk, Lahore.”