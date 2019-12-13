Honey-trapped and money-trapped

Indian defence personnel’s vulnerabilities

Wine, woman and wealth; these are the three tools which usually succeed in luring a secret agent, particularly when he belongs to some Indian security agency. Just in the last five years there had been countless examples of Indian army and intelligence officers who were honey-trapped by wine, women or wealth. ‘In November 2014 the Ferozepur police arrested two Indian army personnel from the cantonment area on charges of conducting reconnaissance of the area,’ reported India Today. The paper further narrated that during the interrogation, it came to light that the accused had visited the Indo-Pak check post at Hussainwala twice, and they were in contact with an ISI agent Jaya Mishra, who had honey-trapped the accused separately. The accused were identified as Shiv Narayan Chandravanshi, 43, and Arjun Malviya, 35, of Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier to this episode, on 30 August, the Pathankot police had arrested an Indian Air Force employee on charges of spying and selling strategic information about the air force station to a woman, believed to be a Pakistani spy.

In April 2018, the Sonipat police arrested a 22-year-old youth, Gaurav Sharma, on spying charges. He was working with the Indian Ministry of defence According to the media reports he was in touch with two women who were allegedly ISI spies and whom he had met on Facebook. The arrested young man told the investigators that the women lured him with sex chat and later asked him to supply sensitive information about Indian defence forces. He further told that he was in touch with the spy-women for the last one-and-a-half years. Astonishingly the arrested youth is a son of a retired army havaldar and his mysterious activities were known to his father. The investigation agencies were really shocked when they checked the Facebook friend-list of these spy-women and found a lieutenant-general, three colonels, three majors, a captain, a commander, a sergeant, an NDA trainee and a jail superintendent in Jammu and Kashmir. ‘These officers are posted in various states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh,’ says India Today. Certainly, further investigation would have revealed linkage between the spy-women and these army officers but details were kept concealed.

Recently two Indian soldiers were taken into custody from the Jodhpur railway station a few weeks back. They were accused of sharing crucial information with a Pakistan-based woman ISI agent. According to the details the Indian army jawans were going to their village from Pokhran when intelligence officials took them into custody. They were taken to Jaipur from Jodhpur where they are still being interrogated. The Indian investigation officials confirmed that jawans were sending crucial information after falling in the honey-trap of Pakistani woman. All such news covey three different messages to the world; the first is that Pakistan has a very strong ability of crossing the Indian borders; the second is that the defence mechanism of India is so poor and so weak that anyone could destroy it and the third is that Indian army personnel are so weak in morality that they could sell their national secrets to the hostile countries for the sake of their greed and lust.

However, projection of such false-news items about Pakistani women spies is a proof of Indian acceptance and admission that Pakistan has a very strong rather ‘muscular’ potential of reaching and hitting the ‘hard core’ of the Indian defence system. As far as Pakistan is concerned, this acceptance of the Indian authorities is neither false nor superfluous; Pakistan has no doubt a very competent team of patriots which has all possible talent of digging deep into the Indian civil and military domains. But Pakistan has never used this ability and talent to cause any loss to the innocent people of India; Pakistan uses this talent only to counter the actions against its sovereignty

Some analysts are of the opinion that all these incidents of women spies are nothing but intentionally concocted stories. The purpose behind them is only to give an impression to the world that Pakistan is a terrorist country which tries to disrupt and disturb the law and order situation in its neighbouring countries with the help of its intelligence agencies. Though it has never succeeded, on the basis of these fishy stories, India has ever been dreaming of giving Pakistan a tough time at international forums like FATF. In all such efforts to defame Pakistan as a terrorism-exporting country, India simply turns a blind eye to agents like Kulbhushan Jadhav who is in Pakistani custody and whose case has already been decided by the ICJ in favour of Pakistan. It is not only Jadhav, there are countless other terrorists also who were sent to Pakistan by the Indian authorities to create law and order problems for Pakistan. According to a news report, in the last few months Pakistan has arrested many RAW operatives involved in anti-state activities and their cases have been sent to the courts for further legal proceedings.

However, projection of such false-news items about Pakistani women spies is a proof of Indian acceptance and admission that Pakistan has a very strong rather ‘muscular’ potential of reaching and hitting the ‘hard core’ of the Indian defence system. As far as Pakistan is concerned, this acceptance of the Indian authorities is neither false nor superfluous; Pakistan has no doubt a very competent team of patriots which has all possible talent of digging deep into the Indian civil and military domains. But Pakistan has never used this ability and talent to cause any loss to the innocent people of India; Pakistan uses this talent only to counter the actions against its sovereignty.