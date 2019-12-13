Govt to form committee to facilitate media industry: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced that the government has decided to form a committee to overcome challenges that are being faced by media fraternity.

During a press talk in Islamabad, the SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself will head the committee of which she will act as a coordinator.

Awan observed that while international indicators like Moody’s and World Bank noticed an improvement in economic performance, the media sector was still facing financial constraints.

“About 85 percent of media houses’ business depends upon advertisements by the private sector,” Awan said. “When the private sector faced difficulties, it affected media houses as well.”

