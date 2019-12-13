Former Sindh govt official handed 34-year jail term by anti-terror court

NAWABSHAH: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Nawabshah on Friday handed 34-year jail term to a former Sindh government’s adviser, Ismail Dahri, in three cases related to possession of illegal weapons, explosive material, and a hand grenade.

Dahri has been given a 10-year jail term each in two cases each over keeping illegal weapons and explosive material, whereas, 14-year rigorous imprisonment were given for possession of a hand grenade.

Dahri had been arrested in a joint raid of Rangers and Sindh police on June 27 this year from his residence in Nawabshah where the law enforcers recovered illegal weapons, a hand grenade and explosive material from his possession.

Earlier on December 10, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted five alleged target killers on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence in kidnapping, murder and other heinous crimes.

The police prosecution suffered a major setback earlier this month as they failed to provide substantial evidence against five alleged target killers linked with MQM-London.