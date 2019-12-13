First female IHC judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz takes oath

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) first female judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz was officially sworn in at a ceremony on Friday.

She took her oath alongside judges Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani. The oath was administered by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

She was previously working as deputy general at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The judges have been appointed to IHC by the president for a year, according to a notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the initial appointment of an additional judge in the high court is made for one year. After this term expires, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) considers the judges for a permanent position, and the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment then considers the JCP’s recommendations.

On Nov 21, the JCP recommended Pervaiz, Jandran and Qambrani as additional judges, and the nominations were unanimously confirmed by the parliamentary committee on Dec 4.

Previously, there were only four judges in the IHC, compared to seven sanctioned posts. They included Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Senior Puisne Judge Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.