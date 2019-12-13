Edit out bit from Panipat film, Wikipedia entry that says Afghans beat Marathas, demands RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the ideological core of India’s ruling Bharatya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded from the makers of the 2019 film Panipat and the Wikipedia Foundation to edit out that bit of their respective products that says that the Afghans beat the Marathas at Panipat in 1761.

“We will not allow our emotions to be played with like this,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “Reliance Entertainment and the Wikipedia Foundation should follow our humble requests or we will not be responsible for the actions of our Swayamsevaks, whose feelings have been hurt.”

“Why doesn’t the film at least also shed light on the fact that Arjun Kapoor still managed to snag Malaika,” continued Bhagwat. “That’s right: Malaika Arora. So, if they have supposedly ‘lost’, how did our boy still manage to get the girl. A girl.”

“To the Wikipedia Foundation I would like to say that honest to the truth does not mean that one should be honest to the truth,” he said. “One should say what is right, even if it is clearly, in an objective and well-documented manner, wrong.”