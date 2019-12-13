Doctors-lawyers tension started way back when doctors got more marks in FSc: police report

Finalising its investigations of the lawyers’ rowdyism at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the Lahore police have said that there is conclusive evidence that the tensions between the lawyers and the Young Doctors Association (YDA) started when the latter had gotten more marks in FSc.

“Earlier, we were informed that the tensions started after a video of a YDA member making fun of the lawyers went viral,” said ASP Faiza Khattak, Assistant to the Inspector General Police, Punjab. “But upon further investigation, it was revealed that the root cause of the crisis was from many years ago, when the doctors, who were FSc (pre-medical) students back then, got much higher numbers than most from those who went on to do their LLBs.”

When informed of this development, representative of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, advocate Fayyaz Bhatti, vehemently denied the assertion. “This ASP sahiba who has conducted this investigation is clearly biased.”

“I am ready to have a debate on this issue with her on live TV but she won’t agree to it because she thinks she is somehow better than me because she cleared her CSS exams and got the PSP group while I didn’t clear any of my three attempts.”

“God, I hate police officers,” he added. “And doctors and engineers. And lawyers with a lot of cases.”