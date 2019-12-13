Democracy is our revenge, says Bilawal

Echoing the statement of his late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in the backdrop of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that “democracy is our revenge”.

Addressing a workers convention in Karachi, the PPP chief said that democracy is under threat in the country and conspiracies are underway to quash the rights of the people. However, he added, “democracy is our revenge”.

Bilawal also said that the party will observe the martyrdom anniversary of his mother in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where she was assassinated on December 27, 2007. He added that from there, his party will kick off a new movement for the rights of the masses.

Bilawal further asked the party workers to support him just as they supported Benazir.