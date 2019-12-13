Crystal meth seized at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Friday recovered crystal meth from a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger at the Islamabad international airport.

Media reports said that over 1kg of ice drug was seized from the luggage of the passenger, later identified as Bashir. In his initial statement to the ANF, the suspect said that the luggage – he was traveling with – is not his rather was given to him by someone to transport.

Bashir was taken into custody for further investigations.

In January this year, the ANF seized 1995.475kg of drugs amounting in monetary terms to 1.684 billion rupees in multiple raids across the country.

According to a press release issued at the time, five suspects were arrested and three vehicles were impounded during the raids.