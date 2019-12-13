Coman expected back in January for Bayern despite knee injury

PARIS: Bayern Munich’s team doctor expects French winger Kingsley Coman to be able to play again soon after the January winter break despite suffering a knee injury against Tottenham.

Coman had to be helped off in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Tottenham when his left knee buckled while he was running for the ball, prompting fears of another long spell on the sidelines for the injury-prone star.

However, tests showed Coman tore the capsule around the joint — a less severe injury than feared — and he should be able to take part in Bayern’s training camp in Doha, which starts on January 4.

“Of course, we were all very concerned at first, but Kingsley was very lucky,” Bayern’s doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt told the club’s website.

“Tests have shown that he will only miss the last three games of the year and will be back with the team for the winter camp in Doha.”

The news is a relief for 23-year-old Colman, who missed France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign after suffering back-to-back injuries to his left ankle earlier that year.

Bayern, who are currently seventh in the Bundesliga, play Werder Bremen on Saturday, then face Freiburg and Wolfsburg in their remaining matches of 2019. They play Hertha Berlin away when the German league resumes on January 19.