Balochistan road accident leaves 15 dead

Fifteen people were killed in a road accident between a passenger bus and a pick-up truck in Qila Saifullah near Muslim Bagh Town of Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday morning.

According to rescue workers, one citizen, identified as Gul Mohammed, survived the collision by jumping from the passenger bus before the two collided.

Initial reports suggest the accident took place due to speeding. Edhi sources stated that the pick-up was carrying containers of oil and diesel, which caused the vehicles to combust upon collision.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that vehicles plying the province’s roads “carrying smuggled oil are a major cause of accidents”.

“Despite restrictions in place, no action is taken against such vehicles, raising questions about the inefficiency of the departments concerned.

“The accident will be investigated and a report will be presented,” he maintained. He questioned why no law enforcement agency took notice of “the suspicious vehicle”.

The chief minister directed the provincial Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar to investigate the incident and present a report within the next 24 hours.

The bodies are in the process of being shifted to Civil Hospital in Quetta for identification.