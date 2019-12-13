LONDON – The increasingly relocating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has now formally been given charge of development work at Arsenal, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

After giving charge to interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, following the dismissal of Unai Emery, the club’s next major coup is roping in the PML-N leadership for the rest of the season.

Sources within both Arsenal Football Club and the PML-N have confirmed that an agreement between the two parties has been verbally agreed with the formal signature set to follow soon.

The contract, which will last till the final game of the current season, will see the PML-N being given charge of the construction work within the Arsenal football team.

“The first major assignment is to construct a bridge between the attack and defence,” a senior PML-N leader revealed. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of disparity between the two ends which is to be linked through the bridge. It’s like constructing a bridge between South Punjab and Central Punjab,” the leader added.

The presence of PML-N leader and former Minister of State for Water & Power Abid Sher Ali on the sidelines at the Emirates Stadium last weekend during Arsenal’s clash against Brighton suggests that he is likely to be the face of the PML-N working inside the football club.

The Arsenal board has already been advised to keep a close eye on the accounts and the spending during the reconstruction of the football team, sources confirmed.