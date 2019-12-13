Army Chief to formally take charge from Prime Minister

WITHIN IDEOLOGICAL FRONTIERS – The Army Chief who led the military of the ideological nation in the middle of the soon to culminate decade, and then decided to extend himself over the past year, is now looking to formally take charge from the fascist Prime Minister who is still officially the head of the government in the religious nation-state.

Many in the nation hold the Army Chief in high esteem and hence when the expected competition with the Prime Minister comes they are likely to rally behind the military man. Analysts feel that given that the country has been a security state in a volatile neighbourhood since its inception in the late 1940s, the military always has certain amount of clout, which the Army Chief is looking to make the most of.

Meanwhile, despite being a controversial and divisive figure, the populist nature of the Prime Minister still means that he has a sufficient backing among the masses to pose a challenge. However, it is believed that he will lose out against the Army Chief.

Since the two failed to agree a power sharing arrangement, analysts have felt that an early election has been the need of the hour.