Zardari to sign plea bargain deal by March, claims Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari will do a plea bargain deal in corruption cases “by the end of March”.

In a wide-ranging media talk at the Bahria University in Islamabad, Rasheed said: “If Bilawal doesn’t accept a plea bargain deal, his political career will be finished.”

He said the government has been taking steps to address the issue of inflation, adding that only Prime Minister Imran Khan can take people out of their problems.

“Those who are demanding fresh elections should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said Pakistan stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Commenting on the controversial Indian Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Rasheed said that Modi was turning India into an extremist Hindu state where Muslims were being denied citizenship.

“Modi is unaware that UP and CP’s Muslims will also awake and his government is standing with the support of Muslims,” he said.

He urged youth to play their role in the progress of the country. Rasheed asserted a strong economy was important to formulate independent policies and ensure a strong defence.

“Pakistan is rich in natural resources including oil and gas but regretted that the resources were not truly exploited,” he pointed out.

He also regretted the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore by a disgruntled mob of lawyers.

“Valuable lives were lost in a fight between ‘the white coat and the black coat’ and the entire world was sent a message that we are intolerant people,” he lamented.