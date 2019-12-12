Sindh govt bans officers’ TV appearance

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on officers, especially from the police department, from appearing on television shows, sources said on Thursday.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard that was sent to 11 government departments including the police force.

According to the notification, civil servants have been warned not to interact with media or appear in any television talk show before getting prior permission from the higher authorities.

In case of a violation of the law, the govt will take legal action, the notification added.

In November, it emerged that the federal government was considering to impose a complete ban on the use of social media by government servants during work hours.

This proposal was discussed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) officials during a meeting of the National Assembly’s standing committee on information and technology.

It said that not only the use of social media applications including Facebook and Whatsapp would be banned during the office timing but the officials would also be barred from bringing external storage devices to their workplaces.

The government employees will also be barred from indulging in any part-time businesses, according to the proposal.

It was further told that Sindh govt was also mulling over ways to counter fake news pertaining to government orders and actions and a central server would be established at the NITB in this regard.

E-offices will be established at every ministry, which will be interconnected, it said. “Any official information would be shared on the server after prior approval of the federal authorities.”

This server would act as Whatsapp and official videos, audios, and photos could be shared on it after prior permission.