PM phones Chohan, praises his courage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, and praised his efforts in confronting the mob of angry lawyers who had stormed into the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) the day before.

A group of over 200 lawyers, who are locked in an ongoing clash with doctors of the PIC doctors had broken into the hospital, vandalized property and damaged dozen of vehicles.

Chohan, who had arrived at the scene to mediate, was also attacked by the mob.

PM Imran lauded the provincial information minister for reaching the site of attack on time and performing his duties as an official.

In a statement after the incident, Chohan said that anti-national elements had tried to aggravate the situation and that workers of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were behind the attack on him.

“The list has surfaced on social media of those PML-N workers who attacked me. Those PML-N workers have their pictures with Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz,” he said.