PM Imran’s nephew allegedly among lawyers who attacked PIC

A day after scores of lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), it has emerged that Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was allegedly a part of the violent mob that attacked the facility.

In multiple posts shared on social media, Niazi is seen to be among the disgruntled protestors outside the PIC throwing stones at people and even damaging a police vehicle.

How come this video is not the headline on all channels? And why is @HniaziISF not among the 40 who were arrested? Is it just because his uncle is the Prime Minister? #Lawyers pic.twitter.com/WmOcODVwdI — Imran Khan (@iopyne) December 12, 2019

However, as the protest turned violent, Niazi tweeted that the protest had ceased to be peaceful and blamed the ensuing chaos on the absence of the writ of the Punjab government.

Not peaceful anymore. Absence of Punjab govt. was going to cause this chaos. CM Punjab doesn’t know the law and the lawyers https://t.co/db7uLhOgVY — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) December 11, 2019

The lawyer further tweeted that he felt ashamed of himself and that his support and protest was limited to the initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors.