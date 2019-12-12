﻿ PM Imran’s nephew allegedly among lawyers who attacked PIC | Pakistan Today

PM Imran’s nephew allegedly among lawyers who attacked PIC

by Monitoring Report , (Last Updated 25 seconds ago)

A day after scores of lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), it has emerged that Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was allegedly a part of the violent mob that attacked the facility.

In multiple posts shared on social media, Niazi is seen to be among the disgruntled protestors outside the PIC throwing stones at people and even damaging a police vehicle.

However, as the protest turned violent, Niazi tweeted that the protest had ceased to be peaceful and blamed the ensuing chaos on the absence of the writ of the Punjab government.

The lawyer further tweeted that he felt ashamed of himself and that his support and protest was limited to the initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors.



Related posts

Top