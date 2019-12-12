PIC virtually non-operational after mob attack

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) observed a virtual shut down on Thursday as all of its Out Patient Departments (OPD) and other wards were non-operational after scores of lawyers stormed the facility on Wednesday.

Following the incident, doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff announced a strike. Patients, who were admitted at the hospital for treatment, were discharged and those in critical condition were referred to other nearby public hospitals.

Reportedly, only a handful of patients are receiving treated at the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU). Patients with severe cardiac conditions that require continuous monitoring and treatment are referred to the CCU.

According to reports, eight patients were shifted to Mayo Hospital and 10 were admitted to the cardiac ward at Jinnah Hospital. Other patients were referred to adjacent Services Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital at Punjab University Avenue.

At least three patients lost their lives and several others were injured after a mob of disgruntled lawyers stormed PIC, ransacked the hospital wards and operation theatres and tortured the staff and visitors.

Almost 25 doctors were injured. Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was manhandled by the lawyers.

On Thursday, Punjab police registered two first information reports (FIR), nominating more than 250 lawyers for allegedly torturing doctors and attendants, and damaging hospital property and police vehicles.