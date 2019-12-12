Passenger dies of cardiac arrest at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger, who had returned from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, lost his life due to a sudden heart attack at the immigration counter of the Islamabad International airport on Thursday.

Sources privy to the development said that the passenger, later identified as Muhammad Farooq, had landed in Islamabad via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-246.

Farooq was rushed to a nearby medical facility after he fell down due to the attack at the FIA counter, but he could not survive.

The deceased is said to be a resident of Bagh area in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on December 2, at least three passengers including women suffered a heart attack on a PIA flight.