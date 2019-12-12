NA body on climate change abruptly ends meeting

ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change was held at Parliament House Islamabad on Thursday with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan in chair for comprehensive briefing by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Climate Change Division.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the absence of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Minister of State for Climate Change and Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change from the committee meeting.

Further the committee unanimously decided to end the meeting without any further discussion on the agenda due to the absence of CDA Chairman, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Mayor, Secretary Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman and heads of other departments.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s Dr Seemi Bokhari, Afreen Khan, Khial Zaman, Haider Ali Khan, Tahir Sadiq, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Andleeb Abbas, Rubina Irfan, Shaista Pervaiz, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Romina Khursheed Alam, and Syed Mustafa Mahmud beside Parliamentary Secretary and senior officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and other departments.