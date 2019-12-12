Modi moving ‘systematically’ with Hindu ‘supremacist agenda’, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been “moving systematically with [its] Hindu supremacist agenda”.

The statement came in reference to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by India’s upper house, Rajya Sabha, amid protests on Wednesday.

The bill will allow the Indian government to grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants, except Muslims, who entered India from three neighboring countries before 2015.

Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government — re-elected in May and under pressure over a slowing economy — has maintained that Muslims from neighboring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are excluded from the legislation because they “do not face discrimination in those countries”.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran stated that the bill was the latest of Modi’s attempts to promulgate his supremacist agenda, “starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir]; then stripping 2 million Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law; all this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims and other minorities in India”.

All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims & other minorities in India. World must realise, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII, Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pak under a nuclear overhang, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2019

He warned that bowing down to a “genocidal supremacist agenda”, propagated by Nazi Germany, had once before lead to World War II.

“Modi’s Hindu supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world,” he warned. “As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalised and the world must step in before it is too late to counter this Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi’s India [that is] threatening bloodshed and war.”