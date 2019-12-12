Lawyers lay siege to Pasrur hospital, causing doctors to flee

PASUR: The conflict between lawyers and doctors intensified on Thursday as lawyers laid siege to a government hospital in Pasrur, Sialkot causing doctors and staff members to flee for safety.

According to reports, following the attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology, lawyers surrounded the Tehseel Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Pasrur.

However, being aware of the attack beforehand, doctors managed to flee the hospital, leaving the patients on their own.

Reports claim that the protest erupted after Young Doctors Association President Dr Waleed announced a rally against lawyers in the wake of the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

As of Thursday, security personnel have been deployed outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, THQ staff and doctors have called for the government to deploy rangers outside the hospital to provide security.