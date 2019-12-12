KP govt to collaborate with FIA in BRT case probe

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to extend its full cooperation to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in a case pertaining to the probe into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

In this regard, KP Government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir on Thursday said that the provincial government has no intentions to halt the investigation, adding that filing a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) is aimed to present the provincial government’s stance.

He clarified that the KP government did not move the apex court against the decision of investigation.

The spokesperson also said that several questions had been raised in the court’s verdict whereas the provincial government’s stance was not listened properly by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

On November 14, the PHC while issuing a detailed verdict on the BRT project had directed the FIA to probe the project and submit the report within 45 days. The detailed decision stated that the PTI government launched the BRT project without vision and planning. “Why was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Trans Peshawar removed from his post?” it read.

The PHC’s detailed decision stated that the BRT contract was given to a blacklisted company in Punjab. “What was the need for such a large loan for the project?” it was asked.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced a new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the fictionalization of the BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.