Karachi man dies after being dared to ingest pressurised air

KARACHI: A man in Karachi died on Thursday after he was allegedly dared to ingest pressurised gas through a hose pipe.

The incident occurred in the Baldia Town area, where local police are still on the lookout for the alleged perpetrators.

According to reports, body of the victim, identified as Sher Khan was brought to Abassi Shaheed hospital by two individuals who ran away from the premises, leaving the body there.

The individuals who brought the body to the hospital were identified as Asad and Sanaullah.

Reports said that healthcare officials revealed that Khan had ingested pressurised air through a pipe which resulted in his death.

The deceased, Sher Khan was a vehicle driver by profession.