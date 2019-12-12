HRCP concerned over media curbs

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday expressed concern over the federal cabinet’s proposal to curb media coverage of convicts and absconders, warning that the move “may eventually return to haunt the government”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a federal cabinet meeting, had directed the law minister to draft laws to impose restrictions on media’s coverage of convicts and absconders.

Saying that it was “alarmed” by the decision, the commission in a series of tweets posted today, termed the move as “inherently biased”.

“Given Pakistan’s history of political victimisation, this move is inherently biased,” HRCP said.

“Such curbs on the media and the government’s political rivals may eventually return to haunt the government. No democracy can function effectively without an independent media.”