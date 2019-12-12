Hamza’s judicial remand extended in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz in a case pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income till Dec 23.

Hamza did not appear before the court due to a lawyer strike following the attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The court, while extending Hamza’s remand for 10 days, ordered NAB to present him before the court again on Dec 23.

In the last hearing on Nov 28, the Bureau had submitted supplementary reference in the ongoing Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption investigations against the politician in the court.

Hamza was handed over copies of the reference and was ordered to submit his response.

Two approvers, Mahmood and Rafiq, had earlier recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They confessed to having laundered millions of dollars for Hamza, his brother Salman Shehbaz and others through telegraphic transfers (TT) from abroad.

Another alleged frontman of the Sharif family, Mushtaq Cheeni, had also confessed to laundering over Rs600m for Shahbaz Sharif’s sons.