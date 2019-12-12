Govt, Opp fail to develop consensus on ECP appointments

–Opposition members offer to surrender CEC post in return for appointment of two of its nominees against vacant ECP posts

The opposition on Wednesday offered a quid pro quo proposal to break the deadlock on the appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but the government delayed the decision and both sides failed to develop consensus, a local news outlet.

The opposition members of the parliamentary committee tasked to finalise the appointments offered to surrender the post of chief election commissioner (CEC) in return for the appointment of two of its nominees against two vacant posts of the commission.

However, the government members delayed their response till 4PM on Thursday in the next meeting of the parliamentary committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed the names of retired bureaucrats Fazal Abbas, Babar Yaqoob and Arif Khan for the slot of CEC, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has recommended the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar for the same post.

After the meeting, PML-N member Mushahidullah Khan told the meeting that the government members of the committee have to seek the PM’s approval for everything and he does not appear to be serious in resolving the issue. He added that it was agreed in the last meeting that the appointments on CEC slot and other vacant posts would be finalised simultaneously but the government wants to make a decision on the former before the latter can be decided.

He also said that the opposition would not agree to Babar Yaqoob’s appointment over his alleged involvement in electoral rigging in 2018.