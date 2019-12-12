Former policeman charged with electricity theft

LAHORE: A former police officer on Thursday was charged with electricity theft in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town area.

According to reports, a First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered against former police officer Rai Ahsan at the request of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Canal Road Sub Division Officer (SDO).

Police said that several other inquiries pertaining to corrupt practices are pending against the accused who was booked 18 times for violating the law and was sent on forced retirement.

On September 13, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan told the National Assembly that an additional amount of Rs192 billion was recovered as a result of the government’s campaign against power theft.

The minister added that over 3,364 megawatts of power had been added to the national grid during the tenure of the present government and that no load shedding is being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country.