EOBI pension raised to Rs8,500 to achieve ‘PM’s vision of welfare state’: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday announced that pensioners entitled to the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would now be getting Rs8,500 instead of Rs6,500

Taking to Twitter, she said that the increase in the pension was a “manifestation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s concern for the poor and downtrodden segments. This is a practical step towards the establishment of a welfare state on the model of the state of Madina,” she said while adding that the dream for an Islamic welfare state will be realised when the state takes care of its indigent classes “like a mother”.

“The prime minister is working towards the completion of this very mission,” Awan added.

Last month, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakis­tanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bu­­kh­ari had vowed to increase the EOBI pension by two-and-a-half times within four years.

“Currently, per month Rs6,500 is being given to pensioners but I am determined to increase the amount to Rs15,000 during the term of the current government so that pensioners would get a little breather,” he had said while speaking to the participants of an EOBI event.

Earlier in January, the federal government had announced a 20 per cent increase in the pension rate for EOBI pensioners while the minimum amount of pension was set at Rs6,500 per month