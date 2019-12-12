Gen Bajwa all-praise for ‘international standards’ of PAC complex

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in Kamra to review ongoing projects.

According to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, General Bajwa was briefed over the ongoing projects in the PAC Kamra.

COAS Bajwa lauded achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects.

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) is an organisation which comprises of four co-located factories which virtually take care of the maintenance of all operational assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the purpose of effective control and efficient working.