Clueless captain getting on chief selector’s nerves in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Continuing to manage all affairs of Pakistan in the multiple capacities that he holds, the Chief Selector in Rawalpindi increasingly found the captain clueless with regards to the tasks that have been dictated to him.

Even though the captain was handpicked by the chief selector, who in turn has been publically backed by the skipper despite backlash from certain sections in the country, sources within the power corridors have revealed that the chief selector is gradually running out of patience for the captain.

“Everyone knows that the captain is the chief selector’s guy, but given the lack of performance over the past year or so, the selector might have to select someone else for the job,” said a source privy to the development while talking to The Dependent.

“Although of course many feel that it’s the chief selector who is the reason behind Pakistan’s problems given that he literally has control over everything, including those things that don’t come under his jurisdiction. But realistically, we feel, it’s the skipper who will go,” the source added.

A high level meeting with the captain has been scheduled by the chief selector on Monday.