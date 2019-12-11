Uniforms made compulsory for KP universities’ teachers, students

PESHAWAR: A high level meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday passed a resolution making uniforms mandatory for both teachers and students of all public sector universities across the province.

The governor, while presiding over a Senate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University here at the Governor House, pointed out the requirement of uniform for varsity students and teachers after which the meeting passed a unanimous resolution approving the decision.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Wali Khan University Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Mohammad Khurshid, High Education Department (HED) Secretary Arshad Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam ud Din and other senate members.

Earlier, the governor had stressed upon public sector universities to play a role in the promotion of research based education as per the requirement of modern life.

On the occasion, he also directed the HED to make all universities bound for pre-senate meetings so that the agenda for the meeting could be discussed thoroughly.

Later, the Senate approved budget 2018-19 and 2019-20 for Abdul Wali Khan University and also gave a nod to Draft Rules of Business and University Business Strategic Plan 2018-23.