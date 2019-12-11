Shehbaz Sharif says PIC incident has brought disgrace to Pakistan

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the violent clash between lawyers and doctors at a Lahore hospital in which at least 4 patients lost their lives.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that whoever is involved in the incident shouldn’t be forgiven, adding that the incident brought disgrace to all Pakistanis.

The PML-N president expressed grief over the deaths of patients at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, adding that those involved in the incident should be punished as per law.

Shehbaz went on to say that a clash between two educated classes is one of the worst examples of government’s mismanagement.